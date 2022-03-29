RGS Students ‘Pray’ To Greek Goddess Athena In School Compound

It’s not uncommon to find statues within school compounds. They typically involve figures of significance or who embody desirable values.

However, you don’t often hear of people actually praying to these statues.

Recently, a group of Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) students were allegedly seen worshipping a statue of the Greek goddess Athena within the school compound.

Following discussions with those involved, the school decided not to take any disciplinary action against the students.

RGS students allegedly danced, chanted & prayed to Athena

According to Yahoo News Singapore, a group of RGS students were pictured “dancing, chanting and praying” to the statue on the school grounds.

RGS principal Haslinda Zamani confirmed the incident and said it involved a “small group” of Year 1 students.

She added that the incident happened at the end of Term 1 and caused “some disruption” to classes.

The Head of Year spoke to the students involved and concluded that there would be no disciplinary action against them.

The students involved also “reflected with maturity” and “benefited” from hearing from different perspectives.

RGS students involved ordered to write apology letter

Last week, a Twitter user shared a screenshot that allegedly shows an email sent to Year 1 RGS students.

Yahoo News Singapore reports that the email was signed off by a “Kamsir”. The school’s staff directory lists “Nora Kamsir” as the Head of Year for Year 1 students.

Source

The email claims that the students acted on their “frustrations and anxiety” related to their Pen & Paper Assessment (PPA). It also states that they did not adhere to the school’s value of being “Principled”.

The girls apparently disturbed a group of seniors sitting for their PPAs. This contradicts another RGS value, which is being “People-centred”.

In addition, the email demands the students involved to write a letter of apology explaining themselves. They should also give reasons why they shouldn’t face disciplinary action.

Students who do not respond or whose emails are deemed “insufficient” will receive an immediate booking.

MS News has reached out to RGS for a statement and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Hope they can resolve this incident soon

Though statues are common in schools, it’s certainly not often that we hear of people treating them as actual deities.

Whatever their reason was, causing a ruckus in school and disrupting those having their exams is never considerate.

We hope all parties involved can resolve this incident soon and put this behind them.

