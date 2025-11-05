Rhinoceros hornbill attempts to raid another bird’s nest in Sungei Buloh as squirrel looks on

Rhinoceros hornbill attacks nest in Sungei Buloh in attempt to eat chicks, parent watches in distress nearby

The locally extinct rhinoceros hornbill terrorised bird chicks as it attempted to raid a nest in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve recently, all while a squirrel watched on.

Having previously made headlines with its sightings, the new avian megastar has seemingly wasted no time in adapting to the native food web.

Locally extinct rhinoceros hornbill zeroes in on barbet bird nest

56-year-old retiree Mr Andy Tan told MS News that bird photographers were tracking the hornbill from the Mangrove Boardwalk on 1 Nov.

At around 12.53pm, the hornbill discovered a nest inside a tree near the Sungei Buloh visitor centre.

Ms Serene Ong, a 55-year-old manager, explained that the nest belonged to a type of bird called the lineated barbet. These small native birds frequently nest in tree holes.

After inspecting the area for a while, the hornbill went on the attack.

With its talons gripped into the bark, the large bird tried to reach into the hole with its beak for a meal.

Ms Ong explained that the omnivorous hornbills do consider bird chicks part of their diet. She suspected that it heard noises coming from within the tree.

Adult barbet in distress nearby as hornbill tries eating its chicks

Mr Tan told MS News that while he couldn’t confirm the presence of barbet chicks in the nest, he found it likely, as the rhinoceros hornbill repeatedly attempted to grab something inside.

He added that barbet chicks only poked their heads out of their nests a few days before they fledge.

Mr Tan explained that while passing through the area at 11.29am, he had spotted an adult barbet peeking out of the same tree hole.

“The barbet parent is not in the nest but can be seen nearby in distress,” he clarified regarding its location during the hornbill’s raid.

Squirrel flees after spotting bird nest raid

Ms Ong said she was “glad that the hornbill’s beak is too large”, as she watched it try without success to snatch up the chicks.

She then photographed a curious squirrel climbing around the tree trunk to investigate the commotion.

It took one look at the hornbill before quickly fleeing the scene.

“Good that it ran away before it became a food source,” Ms Ong remarked to MS News. “Hornbills do eat squirrels, too.”

After around three minutes of trying, the rhinoceros hornbill gave up and flew off, letting the barbet chicks live to see another day.

Photographer hopes rhinoceros hornbill will stay in Sungei Buloh

The rhinoceros hornbill is a native species that went extinct long ago in Singapore, last spotted in the wild locally in 1899.

As such, its recent reappearance on 28 Oct caught the attention of many wildlife enthusiasts.

The hornbill’s captivating hold has persisted, with Mr Tan commenting that it was wonderful to meet many friends and birders in the field while tracking it on 1 Nov.

“Really grateful that it stayed and hope it makes this its permanent home,” he said.

Also read: Locally extinct rhinoceros hornbill excites photographers with rare appearance at Sungei Buloh

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Serene Ong on Facebook.