Grab rider gives food to construction worker along Thomson Road, warms the hearts of netizens

Grab rider said he gave food to construction worker who was exhausted from the heat

A Dutch motorcyclist riding along Thomson Road a few weeks ago came across a sight that warmed her heart — a motorcyclist seemingly randomly giving food to a construction worker.

Sharing the heartwarming incident on Instagram, she said it was “so wholesome”.

Biker initially confused to see rider call out to workers

30-year-old Annie Klaassen, known affectionately as the “Dutch newbie biker girl in Asia”, told MS News that she saw this in mid-September, while she was riding with a friend on the way to a party.

As they were on Thomson Road, she was at first confused when she saw the motorcyclist calling out to one of the construction workers sitting by the side of the road.

One of the workers soon came over, and she soon realised that he was being given food.

‘Very wholesome feeling’

Annie said she had a “very wholesome feeling” when the scene unfolded before her.

This was reflected in the video, which depicted her with a smile on her face.

She also asked whether the giving of food to workers was “a Singapore thing”.

Grab rider gave food to worker ‘to give back to society’

In the comments, the mystery motorcyclist identified himself and received praise from netizens.

Speaking to MS News, he said he is a 20-year-old Grab rider named Irfan, who is working part-time while waiting to enlist in national service.

That day, he had an egg tart that was given to him by an “auntie” who had extra food, he added.

He was heading to another order at that time and was feeling full, so he decided to give it away.

While waiting at a traffic light, he noticed a construction worker who was “exhausted due to the heat”, so he called out to him.

Irfan noted that the worker thanked him for his generosity, adding:

It’s just a way of me thanking God that I have enough and just wanted to give back to society.

Featured image adapted from @annie_inasia on Instagram.