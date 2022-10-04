Riders Cafe To Close By End-Feb 2023, Last Chance To Enjoy Brunch With Horses

Riders Cafe To Close By End-Feb 2023 After 15 Years

One of Singaporeans’ favourite pastimes is hunting for good food, be it at renowned hawkers or cafés with impeccable ambience.

And over the years, Riders Cafe in Bukit Timah has become a crowd favourite for its country charm away from the hustle and bustle of our city.

But after 15 good years, the café announced that it will be closing by end-Feb 2023.

The café, located in Bukit Timah Saddle Club, will be closed to accommodate a worksite for the upcoming Cross-Island MRT Line.

Unique ambience made it popular amongst Singaporeans

In a Facebook post on Monday (3 Oct), Riders Cafe announced that the time has come for them to bid farewell.

Co-owner Ms Jan Yeo shared that there have long been speculations on the duration which the café could stay open on the undeveloped plot of land in Bukit Timah.

The café first opened its doors back in 2007 under a three-year lease as a tenant of Bukit Timah Saddle Club.

Housed in a two-storey colonial-era building surrounded by lush greenery and an overview of horse stables, the place soon became a hit for its unique ambience.

The café’s European-style dishes are also something to behold. Riders Cafe has an assortment of dishes, everything from breakfast tacos to homemade rostis, steaks, and scones.

Riders Cafe will close by early 2023 for Cross-Island Line works

Ms Yeo shared that at that time, she thought the café would just be a short fling for three years. But it turned out to be a 15-year journey and even a change in career paths for Ms Yeo.

As their closure looms, the co-owner said she will definitely miss the place.

Nonetheless, she has fulfilled her goal for Riders Cafe — introducing the scenic place to more people.

Over time, Ms Yeo said she will be sharing stories of the last 15 years of their rollercoaster journey.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Riders Cafe has to close to accommodate a worksite for the upcoming Cross-Island MRT Line.

Bukit Timah Saddle Club, which houses the cafe, will similarly have to vacate its premises by the first half of 2023. It will be moving to Woodlands.

Visit café one last time before closure

Even as they count down to their closure next year, the café is still accepting bookings — they are currently taking event bookings up until Jan 2023.

If you’d like to visit the place one last time for an escape from the city life, here’s how to get there:

Riders Cafe

Address: 51 Fairways Drive, Singapore 286965

Opening Hours: 8am-9pm every Tuesday to Sunday

Nearest MRT Stations: Sixth Avenue and King Albert Park

To ensure you and your friends have a seat, reservations can be made via Chope.

If you don’t have the time to drop by but would love to savour their brunch dishes one more time, food orders for delivery can also be made via Oddle.

For more information and to find out their exact closure date in time to come, check out Riders Cafe’s website here. You may also wish to check out our colleagues’ review of Riders Cafe here.

Featured image adapted from Riders Cafe on Facebook and Facebook.