Man on M’sia-registered motorcycle delivers food in Bukit Merah, local riders say business affected

Riders on Malaysia-registered motorcycles allegedly perform illegal deliveries, 1 flees when confronted

Recently, several posts surfaced on social media about delivery riders on Malaysia-registered motorcycles.

Last Wednesday (19 March), a user took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share one such alleged rider seen at Bukit Merah.

His motorcycle showed a Malaysian license plate, although it is unclear which platform he was working for.

The alleged rider could be seen walking into an HDB void deck with a plastic bag in hand.

Only Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PR) can legally work as riders on local food delivery platforms.

Another post on 19 March by a different netizen related an encounter with another allegedly illegal delivery rider.

According to the OP, he was at Boat Quay on 4 March when he noticed a man on a Malaysia-registered motorcycle “acting very sneaky”.

The OP also shared that he saw the rider using the Lalamove app on his phone.

“Hello brother, you’re using the Lalamove app, right?” He confronted the man, who switched off the screen at once.

The rider quickly denied this claim.

“You’re not local, you’re a foreigner. Your bike is a Malaysian bike.” The OP continued.

Almost immediately, the alleged delivery rider took off on his motorcycle, even going against traffic.

The man who confronted the rider wrote that he hoped the authorities would pay attention to the ‘illegal rider’ situation.

MS News has also reached out to Lalamove for its comments on the incident.

Local rider says business will be affected

Shin Min Daily News reported that a Woodlands delivery rider, Mr Zheng (transliterated from Chinese), said the incidents happened in his area too.

He claimed to have seen foreign-registered vehicles parked on the roadside, seemingly taking food delivery orders.

Mr Zheng explained that while such vehicles could not register with local delivery platforms, the motorcyclists could register with a Singaporean vehicle while still using the foreign ones.

He found it difficult to take action as the riders always left the area quickly and he did not have time to wait for the police to arrive.

Additionally, Mr Zheng claimed local riders would have their business affected as there were sometimes more delivery riders than orders in Woodlands.

Also read: S’pore delivery rider steals slippers & puts them back later, claims he was checking if they were anti-slip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.