S$1.2M stadium in Thailand receives flak for right-angle running track

Municipal government in Thailand builds stadium with a right-angle running track

Last Christmas Eve (24 Dec), Thailand’s Padang Besar municipal government posted photos of a newly completed sports complex, which surprisingly included a running track with right-angle turns.

The photos quickly drew attention, with many netizens concerned about further costs necessary to fix the ฿30 million (~S$1.2 million) stadium.

Right-angle running track raises eyebrows

The images showed government officials inspecting the complex, and featured a football pitch surrounded by a running track.

However, unlike most running tracks which are oval-shaped with gentle curves, the track surrounding this pitch had sharp 90-degree turns.

Netizens were quick to point out the peculiar design choice.

While some cracked jokes that the unique running track was a proud addition to Padang Besar because it was the only one of its kind in the world, others were more concerned.

“Did this pass inspection?” one commenter pondered.

Another asked officials to take another look at the track to make sure that it met standards.

Officials explain reason for sharp turns

In response to these comments, officials have said that the track was not meant for athletic use but for walking.

They added that their priority was to get a football pitch for the municipality.

“The track is only a bonus, and as for the pitch, it meets all international standards,” explained the officials.

They claim the town had needed its own venue to organise sporting events, as borrowing one from a private entity posed scheduling limitations.

After receiving a budget, officials prioritised building a football pitch before adding the track.

Due to the limited land, they were unable to fit in a standard running track.

Featured image adapted from เทศบาลเมืองปาดังเบซาร์ on Facebook.