M’sian ringgit reaches highest conversion rate in 5 years against S’pore dollar

Malaysian ringgit hits five-year high against Singapore dollar amid rising oil prices

The Malaysian ringgit has hit a five-year high versus the Singapore dollar amid rising oil prices.

On Wednesday (18 Mar), the ringgit strengthened by 0.2% to 3.0615 against the Singapore dollar, its highest since March 2021.

Energy exports and AI investments boost Malaysian currency

Malaysia’s status as an energy exporter has helped shield it from global market volatility as crude and oil prices continue to soar amid tensions in the Middle East, analysts reportedly said.

The currency was also boosted by new foreign investments linked to artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar, like most Asian currencies, has dropped due to being dependent on energy imports, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Ringgit expected to further strengthen

According to ST, global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs wrote a note on 14 Mar stating that its strategists expected the ringgit to be “one of the best performing currencies in Asia (again) this year”.