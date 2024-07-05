Keir Starmer will be UK’s new PM after Rishi Sunak concedes defeat in general election

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour Party in UK general election

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the United Kingdom (UK) general election, paving the way for the country’s first Labour Prime Minister (PM) in 14 years.

Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer celebrated a landslide majority in the House of Commons, calling it a “we did it” moment for supporters.

“We did it, you campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it and now it has arrived, change begins now,” said Sir Starmer.

According to BBC, the Labour Party is on track to secure a 160-seat majority.

Calls defeat ‘sobering verdict’ from British voters

Outgoing PM Mr Sunak conceded defeat around 4.40am local time on Friday (5 July), following the news of his victory in the Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

Mr Sunak described his party’s loss as a “sobering verdict” from British voters and assured a “peaceful and orderly” transition of power.

Several key Tory figures, including sitting Cabinet ministers, were among those who lost in the election. They are:

Gillian Keegan (Secretary for Education)

Grant Shapps (Secretary for Defence)

Penny Mordaunt (Leader of the Commons）

Featured image adapted from Keir Starmer on Facebook and Rishi Sunak on Facebook.