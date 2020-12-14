Glamp With Manatees At The River Safari On 21-27 Dec

Hotel staycations are officially mainstream — so much so that hotels struggled to cope with demand over the past weekend. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten track, perhaps the River Safari can offer that.

The Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is offering a limited 2-day-1-night stay at the River Safari from 21-27 Dec, named Glamping with the Marines.

Image courtesy of WRS

The tents can fit up to 4 people, so jio some friends or bring your family along for the experience.

River Safari Glamping

While the tent cost starts from $699, you’re paying for the full experience of the River Safari as well as an opportunity to gaze longingly at manatees while you drift off to sleep.

Here’s what the itinerary will look like:

Rivers of the World trail

Squirrel Monkey Forest

Mingle with a mystery animal

Dinner

Amazon Flooded Forest

Glamping with manatees

Breakfast

The programme will take place from 3pm to 10am the next day.

A highlight of the tour is a visit to the Amazon Flooded Forest and the 18 West Indian manatees housed within.

Source

While there, you can learn more about these sea cows — possibly including why they’re even called that in the first place.

Then you’ll get to take a shower before tucking into your tent next to the manatees for the night.

Image courtesy of WRS

Each tent has a charging point and pillows as well as blankets provided so you can get comfy.

Well, as comfy as one can get when manatees are swimming around you.

Image courtesy of WRS

The next morning, there’s breakfast and some in-camp traditions, which remain unknown for now. It’s a surprise, but perhaps there might be camp cheers or “Bomb” games, we don’t know.

Glamping not available with SingaRediscover vouchers

Those who are looking for a way to spend their SingapoRediscovers vouchers here will be disappointed — you can’t use them here.

That said, we think those who tire of regular ol’ hotel staycations might have found an alternative. Animal lovers should also delight in being able to enjoy the River Safari in a new light.

To make a booking or find out more about Glamping with the Manatees, you can visit the WRS website.

