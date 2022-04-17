Wad Of RM50 Notes Found At Johor Customs, M’sian Woman Seeks Owner

Malaysian Woman Seeks Owner Of RM50 Notes Left At Johor Customs

Honesty is often the best policy. However, we often come across real-life examples that point to the contrary.

Hence, in this dog-eat-dog world, it is all the more heartwarming when we encounter those who remain honest and upright, even when money is involved.

On Thursday (14 Apr), a woman in Malaysia who goes by the name of Puteri Idayu on Facebook wrote in Malay and English that she had found a wad of RM50 notes at the motorcycle parking lot of Sultan Iskandar Building (CIQ) at the Singapore-Johor border.

She surmised the person may have dropped the money after changing the notes, and said the owner can send her a direct message to get the money back.

All the person needs to do is to tell her how much money there is in total.

Fake owners came forward to claim wad of cash

The post went viral, garnering over 2,400 shares on Facebook in a span of 3 days.

Sadly, Ms Idayu said she has not found the owner of the cash yet. According to 8world News, scores of people had unsurprisingly sent her direct messages, hoping to try their luck at claiming the cash.

To which the lady merely said, seemingly with an air of resignation, “Please remain honest, thank you.”

Honesty is always appreciated

At some time or other, some of us may have experienced the kindness of complete strangers who returned items we had misplaced. Such a kind and honest gesture will be appreciated by anyone, whether they are young or old.

So likewise, if we find something of value that does not belong to us, we should pay it forward by finding a way to return the lost item to the rightful owner.

In this case, the owner of the cash may need it urgently for an emergency. We hope he or she gets in touch with the OP soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr and Facebook.