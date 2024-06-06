Woman in China receives roast duck bouquet for graduation, goes viral on social media

Woman in China receives roast duck bouquet for graduation

Different cultures around the world have specific traditions for graduation gifts — from flower bouquets to money leis.

For a young woman in China, her gift was a roast duck bouquet, much to the internet’s amusement.

The viral video posted by user @lauxier on Douyin was reportedly taken in Guangdong Province, China, according to a SAYS report.

Woman joins class picture holding bouquet

The video showed the young woman joining her class picture while wearing a graduation robe.

However, what made her stand out from the rest of her classmates was not just the fact that she was holding two bouquets.

One bouquet contained the usual flowers, while the other had an entire roast duck, complete with the head.

The graduate seems to prefer one of the bouquets more than the other as in the video, she leans in to sniff the roast duck.

Bouquet given as a prank

Another video posted by the user revealed that the unique bouquet was a gift from the graduate’s older cousin.

The video was captioned: “How to let my cousin die of social embarrassment in school.”

Though it seemed like a prank, the graduate accepted it approvingly, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

