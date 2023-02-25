Robbers Blow Up M’sia ATM & Blind CCTVs In 5-Minute Heist, Escape With Over S$100K

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Masked Robbers Blow Up ATM To Steal S$100K In 5 Minutes

Bank heists and robberies are not just the stuff of movies, as three masked robbers in Malaysia recently managed to get away with RM349,000 (S$106,222).

The robbers blew up one automated teller machine (ATM), badly damaged another ATM, and escaped with the cash in just five minutes.

On Thursday (23 Feb), authorities received a call for help at about 6.48am and, upon arriving, found two badly damaged ATMs.

Investigators on the scene believed that the suspects escaped with the cartridges containing the money.

Masked robbers blind CCTV with black paint, blow up ATM with gas pressure

According to New Straits Times, Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that the CCTV cameras were blinded with black paint.

As it stands, surveillance recordings near the bank in Setia Alam were blurry and unclear.

The authorities are currently looking for the masked trio and seeking information about the heist.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Iqbal has sent out a probe into the matter and has identified the getaway vehicle as a white Mitsubishi ASX.

Although investigations are still ongoing, the Malaysian authorities believe that the ATMs were blasted open with gas pressure.

A police statement reported by The Star noted that the robbers had only broken into one ATM successfully.

Other bank robberies that made the news

Back in Apr 2022, an elderly Singaporean man allegedly robbed a bank in Hong Kong with a toy gun.

After shoving a black bag and meekly pointing a gun at the bank teller, he got away with HK$14,000 (S$2,429).

Despite a slick escape from the 73-year-old man, authorities arrested him seven hours later in Yuen Long district.

Hong Kong officials said that the robbery could see the elderly man imprisoned for life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.