Actor Robbie Coltrane Who Played Hagrid In Harry Potter Passes Away 9 Months After Reunion Aired

Robbie Coltrane Who Acted As Hagrid In Harry Potter Dies At 72

Harry Potter fans would be familiar with Hagrid, the lovable half-giant half-human who always shows up for the main characters in their time of need. Unfortunately, Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played him in the movies, has passed away.

He breathed his last at the age of 72 in Scotland on Friday (14 Oct).

The actor with decades of experience under his belt is fondly remembered by many.

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies

According to the BBC, Coltrane died aged 72 at a hospital in Scotland.

While his family did not reveal the cause of death, they shared that he had been “unwell for some time”, quoted The New York Times.

Despite his character’s towering stature in the Harry Potter movies, Hagrid became an endearing presence on the screen, with Coltrane playing him in all eight instalments.

The role was also the reason why he began receiving fan letters “every week for over 20 years”, Ms Wright, his agent of 40 years, wrote in a statement.

Besides Hagrid, Coltrane also brought to life roles in famous shows like the James Bond film GoldenEye and British TV series Cracker and National Treasure.

He leaves behind his children Spencer and Alice, their mother Rhona Gemmell, and his sister Annie Rae, wrote the BBC.

Stars pay tribute to late actor

Emma Watson, who plays Hermoine in the Harry Potter films wrote a moving tribute to Coltrane in her Instagram story.

Expressing her admiration for her fellow actor, she also recalled his kindness and compassion on set. She made a promise to carry the positivity forward, saying,

Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory.

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, echoed Watson’s sentiments as he fondly remembered how Coltrane used to make everyone laugh on set.

Describing Coltrane as “one of the funniest people” he’d met, Radcliffe said he felt “incredibly lucky” he had a chance to meet and work with the actor.

Coltrane’s passing comes just over nine months after the special Harry Potter reunion premiered on 1 Jan 2022, to celebrate the first movie’s 20th anniversary.

A figure many won’t forget

Besides being a literal giant in the Harry Potter movies, Coltrane was a giant in the British film industry. More importantly, he was a beloved friend and colleague to many.

As generations of fans continue to watch and rewatch the films, they’ll hopefully keep memories of Hagrid and Coltrane alive.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Coltrane’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @danielradcliffeofficially on Instagram and Harry Potter on Facebook.