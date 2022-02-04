Funan LEGO Concept Store Is 1st Adult-Focused Outlet In Singapore

Regardless of your age, no one is too old to play with LEGOs. While most outlets target kids and families, there’s a new one on the block that caters to older consumers.

The LEGO Group launched its first adult-focused concept outlet at Funan Mall. A look inside reveals the store’s industrial-themed interiors with Harry Potter and Star Wars sets.

Source

LEGO fans in their 20s or 30s can finally create complex builds that will fulfil their nostalgia.

Funan LEGO store caters to adult fans

Millennials likely spent their childhood playing with LEGO bricks. Even if you rarely play them now, one can argue that you don’t need to be a kid to create challenging builds.

Image courtesy of LEGO Singapore

Enter the Funan LEGO store which boasts an industrial architecture akin to a production warehouse.

Image courtesy of LEGO Singapore

The warehouse-like atmosphere makes it seem like you’re purchasing high-quality materials “straight-from-source” — and that’s exactly what you’ll find.

LEGO store has complex builds for adults

Building LEGOs is a meditative activity that can help you destress and have peace of mind.

Source

Now that you’ve grown older, you’ll be happy to find sets with varying difficulties. The challenge may differ from one build to the next, but you can always follow the instruction booklets to reach a clear end goal.

Image courtesy of LEGO Singapore

You’ll find builds for classic cars like the Ford Mustang Shelby or devices like the good ‘ol typewriter. If travelling is your thing, you can recreate the Taj Mahal or a Disney Castle.

Source

Some builds will bring forth your fave childhood memories. Think Harry Potter, Winnie the Pooh, Sesame Street, or Star Wars sets that can make you feel like a kid again.

Source

Head to the website to get a complete overview of their Adult LEGO collection and LCS exclusive sets.

Join Instagram competition

In lieu of its opening, the Funan LEGO store is hosting the #BWFunan Instagram Competition.

Interested participants can take a selfie in the store until Tuesday (8 Feb) and upload the photo to Instagram with #BWFunan to enter the draw. Winners, who will be chosen at random next Friday (11 Feb), will get a set 10274 Ghostbusters™ ECTO-1.

Ambitious LEGO fanatics can also attend workshops in the second half of February 2022. Here, you’ll learn to channel your interests or hobbies when creating LEGO bricks or sets.

Tune into their blog or visit the Bricks World website, Facebook page, or Instagram account to learn more details.

How to get there

The Funan LEGO store is a 2-minute walk from City Hall MRT Station.

Here’s how you can get there:



Address: Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Rd, #01-04, Singapore 179105

Opening Hours: 11am–9pm daily

Wesbite: Bricks World

Never too old to be a kid at heart

The new LEGO outlet proves that you’ll never be too old to play with bricks and challenge your imagination.

Thanks to your wealth of experience, perhaps you can finally create challenging structures or models without relying too much on someone to come to your rescue.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LEGO on Facebook.