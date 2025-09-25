Rock painted to look like giant python on China mountain scares visitors, covered while awaiting makeover

Rock painted like python in China mountain scares visitors

As a result of some fearful visitors, a snake-like rock formation on a mountain in China was covered up after being creatively painted to resemble a giant python.

Photos show authorities draping a green material over the rock, so visitors would not be startled by it.

According to ET Today, the rocky python first made waves online on 19 Sept.

Visitors started by realistic rock painting

The rock is located on Songshan Mountain in Henan Province.

Nestled in a stream, at the right water levels, the realistically painted rock is easily mistaken for a very large golden python sticking its head above the water.

Close-ups even show that a slithering red tongue has been painted on the rock.

According to a statement from staff overseeing the area, the stone was not placed there, but has been there for millions of years.

As for the paint work, it was revealed that it had been commissioned by the staff.

Painted rock temporarily covered

The painting left a strong impression on Songshan Mountain visitors, but not everyone was happy about it.

While some found it interesting, other visitors were frightened by it.

There were enough complaints that staff decided to drape a piece of green material over the rock, covering the painting entirely.

Photos of the covered-up rock were shared on 19 Sept, and were met with a mixed response.

Some observers thought this would help make the hiking experience less frightening.

Others simply believed it was unnecessary to cover it up in the first place.

Meanwhile, staff are considering whether or not they would like to repaint the snake in a different style.