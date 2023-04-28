M’sia Room For Rent Has Half An Aircon, Landlords Urged To Provide Better Living Conditions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Potential Tenant Exposes Room For Rent With Half An Aircon In Malaysia

When searching for a room to rent, most people would generally have a list of requirements for their accommodation.

However, we don’t think anyone would be searching for a place with half an air conditioner.

For those of you wondering what half an aircon looks like, well, check out this tweet from a user in Malaysia:

There’s no way I would rent this kind of room again. The aircond room I cannot 😭 landlords, please. pic.twitter.com/kQo60kOKyQ — Far Sun (@farfromthesunn) April 25, 2023

Apparently, the landlord is offering the tight space for RM250 (S$75) a month.

Room with half an aircon available for S$75 a month

Twitter user @farfromthesunn took to the social media platform to share about the room on Tuesday (25 Apr).

“There’s no way I would rent this kind of room again,” the OP lamented in his tweet, which was accompanied by several photos.

One of the shots shows the cramped space in question, a nook that’s so small it can only fit a single-size mattress and not much else.

But what was truly perplexing was the placement of the air conditioner.

A hole had been cut into the wall, with half of the appliance inserted into it.

According to a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between the OP and the landlord, the room with the half-aircon is going at RM250 (S$75) a month.

On the other hand, the monthly rent for a room without aircon is RM200 (S$60).

There are also slightly larger rooms that cost RM350 (S$104) and RM280 (S$84) with and without air conditioning respectively.

In his reply to a user, the OP confirmed that the rooms are in Shah Alam, Selangor, specifically Padang Jawa.

Some even managed to pinpoint the exact condominium.

Netizens shocked at state of rooms

Needless to say, netizens were appalled by the sight and questioned how one could possibly live in such conditions.

A commenter wondered if such an arrangement was illegal, to which the OP simply shrugged and pushed the blame on “capitalists”.

Another pointed out that such a room is “not fit for a person to rent”.

This user asked where one can even put their clothes, and the OP admitted that he had wondered that as well.

When a netizen said she hoped the OP could avoid staying in a house like that, he reassured her that he has managed to find another place.

He added that he has experience living in such a room, only the one he posted about was “much worse”.

OP urges landlords to provide better living conditions

In a follow-up tweet, the OP called on “capitalist landlords” to be more considerate and provide better living standards for their tenants.

Poor conditions like the one above, he noted, have “always been suppressing”.

As it turns out, such rooms with a half-aircon aren’t as rare as one might think.

A Twitter user replied to the thread with a photo of their accommodation, which also features a concrete wall with a square hole to split an air conditioner in half between two rooms.

Thankfully, as the OP had shared, he has already found another room to rent — presumably a more comfortable one with a complete air conditioner.

However, we do hope that landlords will be more considerate towards potential tenants and refrain from offering such spaces for rent.

