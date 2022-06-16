Roommate Raped & Tortured Woman In America For 5 Months, Currently Held In Custody

Man Raped And Tortured Roommate For 5 Months In Chino Hills, California

Trust is a necessary element between roommates or just about anyone who’s sharing a place. However, when cohabitants we trust instead turn into our jailers, we may find ourselves in a living nightmare.

This was the case for a 22-year-old woman in Chino Hills, California, who found herself the victim of various horrific crimes after her roommate, 59-year-old Peter McGuire, kept her prisoner for five months.

During her imprisonment, McGuire raped, tortured and disfigured his roommate on a regular basis. After five months, the woman was finally able to escape — McGuire is now in police custody under a no-bond hold.

Tortured and disfigured roommate for five months

According to ABC7, McGuire held his roommate captive and repeatedly tortured her for five months before she managed to escape last Thursday (9 Jun).

Investigators for the case said the woman moved into the home earlier this year. Soon after, she attempted to leave the residence, which McGuire refused to allow.

“She was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults,” said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department also said they “have charges of sodomy and oral copulation, mayhem, (and) rape”.

The Independent reports that McGuire inflicted a number of horrific injuries on her, such as slitting her tongue and lips as well as putting out one of her eyes. He raped her on several occasions as well.

On the night of 9 Jun, she somehow managed to escape the Chino Hills residence before proceeding to contact the local authorities.

Officers found her in a park and transported her to a local hospital, where she is now in a stable condition. They also confirmed that she had visible injuries consistent with the accusations she had levelled against McGuire.

In police custody after stand-off which lasted hours

The authorities reportedly tracked McGuire down to a property in Placenta, Orange County on Sunday (12 Jun) morning.

McGuire initially barricaded himself at the residence before engaging in a stand-off which lasted several hours.

He then surrendered himself to the officers at the scene after SWAT team officers tore a garage door down while searching for him.

Pleaded not guilty to charges

On Monday (13 Jun), McGuire pleaded not guilty to the charges against him which included kidnapping, mayhem and sodomy by use of force.

Five of the charges also involved allegations of McGuire committing crimes which inflicted great bodily injury. He faces an additional count of administering a controlled substance during a sexual assault.

McGuire is currently in police custody without bail and due in court on 16 Jun.

Hope man receives justice for crimes

The crimes that McGuire allegedly committed while keeping the woman prisoner are almost too heinous to imagine.

We hope the woman has a speedy recovery from her traumatic experience and sees justice for all that she has faced.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alexander Krivitskiy at Unsplash and The Sun. Picture on the left is for illustration purposes only.