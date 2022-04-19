Roy Ngerng Is Now In Taiwan Protesting Against The Minimum Wage There

Roy Ngerng Protests Minimum Wage In Taiwan Through Articles Published On The News Lens

Though it has been some time since we last heard from Roy Ngerng, many in Singapore will still be familiar with the blogger who was involved in a defamation suit with PM Lee Hsien Loong.

Now, Ngerng is once again courting the limelight, albeit in a different country.

The 40-year-old has apparently been protesting the minimum wage model in Taiwan, having submitted several opinion pieces to a Taiwanese news site.

Roy Ngerng protests against minimum wage in Taiwan

Readers of Taiwanese news site The News Lens may have come across several articles with Roy Ngerng listed as the author.

The website even has a concise biography of Ngerng, describing him as an advocate for fair wage in Taiwan. The news site is apparently “honoured to collect and present his work here,” The News Lens adds.

To date, The News Lens has published 12 opinion pieces by the controversial blogger. The essays share a common theme — an increase in the minimum wage in Taiwan.

In his latest article published on 15 Mar this year, Ngerng urged Taiwanese businesses to increase the minimum pay for their employees.

Interested readers who are curious about Ngerng’s work can visit The News Lens to view his articles.

These opinion pieces are not Ngerng’s first attempt at stirring controversy either. His blog, The Heart Truths, is full of similar essays addressing social issues in Singapore.

PM Lee’s defamation suit against Roy Ngerng

Back in 2014, Ngerng made headlines after PM Lee filed a defamation suit against him.

The defamation suit was reportedly in response to a blog post written by Ngerng, accusing PM Lee of misappropriating Government funds.

The blog post, entitled “Where Your CPF Money is Going: Learning from the City Harvest Trial” compares PM Lee to City Harvest Church leaders, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The High Court subsequently found Ngerng guilty of defamation and ordered him to pay PM Lee S$150,000 in damages.

According to ST, Ngerng paid the amount in full by 2021, raising most of it through crowdfunding efforts.

Hope he’d avoid making unsubstantiated claims

Ngerng has never shied away from discussing tough and difficult social issues while in Singapore and that seems to be the case even though he’s now in Taiwan.

That said, we hope he will be careful when discussing Taiwan’s minimum wage model and will refrain from making unsubstantiated claims.

After all, one court case against a leader is probably already one too many. Regardless, we wish Ngerng the best of luck in his endeavours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Quartz.