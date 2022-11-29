RSAF Officer In NTU Molest Case Offered Bail After IMH Remand, Must Attend Follow-Up Sessions

RSAF Officer In NTU Molest Case Offered S$15,000 Bail After IMH Remand

Recently, an RSAF officer was charged with criminal trespass and molestation after unlawfully entering a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory and molesting a young woman.

On 29 Nov, the court offered him bail of S$15,000 following his remand at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Although they did not divulge details about Neo Aik Chiao’s mental condition, IMH has issued their recommendations.

They include compulsory follow-up sessions with a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Court hearing did not disclose IMH’s assessment RSAF officer’s mental condition

Neo will undergo his pre-trial conference on 6 Jan 2023 following his court hearing.

According to The Straits Times (ST), court documents did not disclose how Neo allegedly entered the premises.

A gag order also protects details about the woman and the dormitory where she resided.

RSAF officer piloted helicopter in 2008

An earlier report stated that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has suspended Neo from all duties.

Even though the court did not reveal his current responsibilities, he reportedly flew the Chinook helicopter in 2008 and was part of the 127 Squadron.

Quoting a response from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), TODAY wrote that “the SAF holds its service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity.”

Those who have committed criminal acts will thus face consequences in accordance with the law.

Depending on the severity of the offences, they may also be discharged from regular service.

University has stepped up patrol around dorm areas

In response to ST, NTU shared that the university is providing support to the affected students.

The school has also stepped up security patrols in the dorm areas.

They reportedly emphasised that their student’s safety is their top priority and that they take any trespassing seriously.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Institute of Mental Health Singapore on Facebook.