Guest Laments Run-Down Conditions Of Pasir Ris Chalet, Director Says Premises Are Thoroughly Cleaned

Pasir Ris Chalet Costs Guest S$300 Per Night With Cracked Walls

There is a minimum standard of cleanliness we usually expect from chalets, regardless of their affordable prices. Not having our expectations met can be aggravating.

Such was the case for a guest, who did not find his stay at Heritage Chalet pleasant.

@keegennn Still asked the if they cleaned the room before hand and the lady said “Yep” and another staff said “This morning we just cleaned” ♬ Circus – Color Clownies

The guest claimed the chalet was in a run-down state and not cleaned, even though cleaners told him that they’d cleaned the place that very morning.

The chalet has since responded to his claims, stating that their rooms are regularly cleaned.

Pasir Ris chalet allegedly run-down with unclean walls

Posting to TikTok on 24 Sep, a netizen shared his experience of staying at Heritage Chalet.

The footage of his video showed walls with significant cracks and various stains resembling green and brown mould.

At one point, the OP even manages to capture the sight of an unidentified animal scurrying along the wall.

In the caption, he said the chalet cost him S$300 per night. When asked, the staff promised him they had cleaned the premises that very morning.

He urged his followers to cancel their reservations, pointing out its run-down state. ‘Their management is horrible and the entire place is extremely inconvenient and run-down,” he said.

Additionally, guests would have to pay extra to change their rooms, a rule which did not sit well with the OP.

Chalet director reiterates clean state of premises

Speaking to AsiaOne, director of Heritage Chalet Lily Kong said the chalet is regularly kept clean for guests.

The staff of the establishment provides clean bed linen before guests check in at 3pm.

In addition, they conduct a thorough clean-up in the form of sweeping, mopping up, emptying garbage and changing the bed linen.

The “green mould”, she added, was due to the challenging environmental elements surrounding the chalet, such as salty sea water.

Furthermore, the hotel was last repainted three years ago, and is due for a repainting soon, according to schedule.

As for the OP’s complaints, Ms Kong said he had booked a fully air-conditioned double chalet with four bedrooms, and a living and dining room which would accommodate up to 10 people.

“This means a pax pays only $30 a night,” she said. “We do not promise luxury.”

According to AsiaOne, the guest had to pay for a broken door which allegedly only broke when they closed the door “and one part of the door dropped out”.

The chalet disagreed and claimed that they had punched the door. When the chalet staff requested that the guests pay S$50 as compensation, they allegedly grew unhappy and threatened to post a complaint on the media.

“We refuse to be bullied by the guests,” she stated. “We are abhorred that guests use the media to get their way.”

MS News has also reached out to Heritage Chalet and will update the article if they reply.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.