Russian boxer slammed after letting orangutan vape, animal now showing ‘worrying’ behaviour

Russian boxer gave orangutan a puff of her vape pen, faces backlash & fines

A Russian boxer has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing her sharing her vape pen with an orangutan at a safari park in Crimea, an act that has reportedly left the animal in a worrying and lethargic state.

According to the New York Post, the 24-year-old athlete, Anastasia Luchkina, is now facing a public backlash, potential fines, and a possible safari ban, while park vets are raising the alarm about the orangutan’s declining health.

Boxer lets orangutan puff from vape

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows Luchkina taking a drag from her vape before shoving it into the face of an orangutan, named Dana, who was peering curiously from behind the enclosure glass.

Dana, mimicking what she saw, put her lips to the device and inhaled from it before seemingly gesturing for more.

The video escalates as the orangutan tries to extract the vape cartridge into her mouth, even as Luchkina tries to pull it back.

Orangutan exhibiting ‘worrying’ behaviour since vaping incident

The footage was reportedly taken at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea, where Dana — the only orangutan in the region — has lived since 2018.

But what began as a so-called “harmless stunt” has quickly raised alarm bells.

According to veterinarians at the park, Dana has since lost her appetite, stopped interacting with others, and remains motionless for long stretches.

“I’m worried that Dana might’ve swallowed the cap, because this plastic can cause intestinal blockage and vomiting,” the park’s vet said. “It is dangerous if she swallowed this cap, then, God forbid, Dana will have to be operated on.”

Boxer faces backlash online

As the video circulated, netizens erupted in fury. Many called for Luchkina to be jailed for animal abuse, slamming the act as “cruel” and “inhumane”.

However, some contrarian voices argued that Dana’s confinement in an enclosure was the bigger issue, with one commenter even saying the orangutan should be free to vape if it chooses.

Her coach also offered an ominous comment: “I didn’t know Anastasia was a smoker. She is currently on vacation. We will definitely discuss this matter when she returns.”

According to NDTV, the boxer potentially faces a fine and ban from the safari.