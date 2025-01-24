Man arrested for killing bunny on Japan’s Rabbit Island, police investigating link to 77 other rabbit deaths

Man arrested for killing rabbit amid deaths of nearly 80 bunnies on famous Rabbit Island

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kicking and killing a rabbit, following a series of animal cruelty incidents that have led to the deaths of 77 bunnies on Okunoshima, also known as Japan’s Rabbit Island.

According to Kyodo News, the man was apprehended on Tuesday (21 Jan) after being seen kicking the animal.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Riku Hotta, an office worker from Otsu City.

Lures rabbit with carrot

A witness reported seeing Hotta first lure the rabbit with a carrot, ensuring no one was nearby before coaxing it closer.

It was at that point the witness saw him kick the rabbit behind a tree.

The witness immediately intervened, apprehending the man and handing him over to the police, who arrested him for the act.

Police later found the carcass of the rabbit near the spot where the suspect was detained.

Wanted to see how rabbits would react to ‘bullying’

Hotta admitted to the animal abuse, saying: “I’ve done similar things during previous visits last year.”

The rabbits are very cute, and I wondered how they would react if I bullied them.

Otsu City is over 300km away from Okunoshima, meaning he had travelled more than five hours by train or car to carry out the act.

Violence comes amid series of deaths on Rabbit Island

Hotta’s case of animal abuse comes amid a troubling series of incidents involving violence against Okunoshima’s famed rabbits.

The island is home to around 500 wild rabbits and attracts approximately 200,000 visitors each year who come to see the adorable bunnies.

However, since 26 Nov 2024, nearly 80 rabbit carcasses have been found, many with broken bones and other injuries.

Local authorities suspect these deaths were “unnatural”.

Police are currently investigating whether Hotta is connected to the other cases of suspected animal cruelty.

