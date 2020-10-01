Man Expresses Concerns Over RWS Statues’ Huge “Private Parts”

In Western culture, nudity in art is a tradition that dates back centuries. But in Asian culture, perhaps more time is needed for some to fully appreciate it.

Recently, a STOMP contributor expressed concerns over 2 “indecent” statues located at a hotel lobby in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The man was particularly concerned over the huge “private parts” that were not covered.

Source

An RWS spokesman later clarified that it was simply the sculptor’s artistic style.

Man concerned over RWS statues as there are children there

According to STOMP, a man named Ramon was taken aback when he stumbled upon 2 nude statues located at the lobby of Hotel Michael — located in RWS.

Source

Of particular concern were the large “private parts” hanging from the sculptures.

He was also worried as there were many children around the vicinity.

While he isn’t completely against the idea, Ramon shared that the privates should be small if it’s part of an artwork.

Colombian artist also has statue at Raffles Quay

Responding to MS News queries, an RWS spokesperson shared that Fernando Botero, the Colombian artist behind the sculptures is famous for presenting objects in his art in an “oversized and exaggerated” manner.

Source

This was obviously the case with the statues in question — Adam and Eve.

Source

However, Mr Botero is perhaps better known for another work found on mainland Singapore — the oversized bird statue along Raffles Quay.

Source

His works can also be found in the Champs-Elysées in Paris, and Park Avenue in New York.

Source

Do you think the statues are improper?

While pieces of art and statues never fail to add a touch of class wherever they’re placed, perhaps more thought can be put into its location, especially if kids are concerned.

That said, did you find the statues in question improper? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.