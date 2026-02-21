Customers accidentally charged S$2 for S$200 lobsters at East Coast restaurant, return to pay the difference

East Coast restaurant says it accidentally charged for lobsters, family of 4 paid only S$2

After being charged just S$2 for a pair of Australian lobsters at a seafood restaurant in East Coast, a family returned the next day to pay them the difference.

This happened despite the restaurant not even realising that they had made the mistake, said Cheng Ji Seafood Restaurant in a Facebook post on Thursday (19 Feb).

East Coast restaurant charges S$2 for lobsters due to ‘carelessness’

On Wednesday (18 Feb) night, a family of two adults and two girls dined at the restaurant, said Cheng Ji’s lady boss in the post.

They ordered two Australian lobsters weighing around 1.2kg, which cost S$200.

However, due to “a slip of the finger” and carelessness on the restaurant’s part, they were charged S$2 instead.

The restaurant did not notice the error at the time, she added.

Girls return to restaurant the next night, inform boss about mistake

The next night, the two girls returned to the restaurant with the receipt.

CCTV footage with a time stamp of 9.50pm showed them speaking to the lady boss, informing her that there had been a mistake and they were undercharged.

At first, her heart “skipped a beat” and she was momentarily confused, she said.

She wondered whether there was a system error, or whether the girls wanted a refund due to overcharging.

But she and her manager were stunned when they checked their records and discovered the mistake.

Lady boss touched by gesture

The lady boss said the girls’ gesture bewildered her, but also warmed her heart.

Previously, she had encountered customers haggling for change over napkins and tea, and others even owe her money now after running away without paying their bill.

That’s why she was “so touched” when the girls returned to pay the balance of their bill, she gushed, adding:

Having worked in the restaurant industry for so long… this is the first time in my life I’ve seen a customer voluntarily return to pay for an error on our part.

Lady boss gives girls ang pao

Grateful, the lady boss gave the girls an ang pao each as a Chinese New Year blessing and a token of her gratitude.

Surmising that their parents must have driven them all the way back to pay the S$198 balance, she also went over to the carpark to talk to them.

After knocking on their car window and waiting for them to roll it down, she “sincerely and repeatedly bowed” to thank them, she said.

Kindness ‘more precious than Australian lobster’

In a time when everybody is so “serious”, the lady boss said:

This sincerity, this kindness, is a million times more precious than Australian lobster.

She also assured customers that while the restaurant might have “moments of carelessness”, its commitment to honest business practices will never falter.

