Sa Sa Returns To S’pore After 4 Years, 1st Outlet Now Open At Jurong Point

Cosmetics Chain Sa Sa Returns To Singapore 4 Years After Closing All Stores

In Singapore, it’s not uncommon to see brands and companies shutter all their stores, only to make a comeback like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

For instance, theme park KidZania is planning a 2024 reopening after closing down in 2020. Who can forget A&W, also re-entering the Lion City F&B scene after 16 long years in 2019?

Now, it’s the beauty junkies’ turn to rejoice — Hong Kong-based cosmetics chain Sa Sa, which exited the market in 2019, has reopened with its first outlet at Jurong Point.

Those in the East can also look forward to stocking up on all their beauty favourites as there are plans to open another store in Tampines 1 as well.

Sa Sa returns to Singapore with 1st store at Jurong Point

Back in December 2019, The Straits Times (ST) reported that Sa Sa was shutting down all 22 of its stores in Singapore after six consecutive years of losses.

Now, four years later, it is re-establishing its presence with the launch of a new outlet at Jurong Point.

According to a press release, the new retail space is located on level one and measures 882.64 sq ft.

It features a seamless blend of “modern aesthetics with practical functionality to offer a world-class shopping experience for beauty aficionados”.

Besides makeup, Sa Sa is also known for carrying a wide array of skincare products and scents.

Available brands at the Jurong Point outlet include Suisse Programme, Cyber Colours, Collistar, and Tous Fragrance, to name a few.

K-beauty fans will also be able to get their hands on Suiskin, a Korean brand that prides itself in its high-quality and natural products.

So, men, you might want to brace yourselves for ‘losing’ your girlfriends and wives in there for a while.

More outlets slated to open in 2024

As it turns out, Sa Sa’s Jurong Point outlet is only the beginning.

The press release states that there are plans for further expansion in 2024, starting with upcoming store openings in Tampines 1 and Westgate.

If those places are still a little too out of the way for you, fret not because you can still browse and buy Sa Sa’s products on Shopee and Lazada.

But if in-store shopping is still more your thing, here’s how you can get to the store at Jurong Point.



Sa Sa Jurong Point

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, JP1 #01-07/08 Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Boon Lay

Where else do you hope to see Sa Sa reopening? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Sa Sa.

