SAF Instructor Reminded To Mask Up At Pasir Ris MRT

Masks are necessary in our lives these days, as they’re deemed an effective preventive measure that’s easy to implement during the pandemic.

However, some may struggle to adhere to this rule every day. And for a certain Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) instructor, he was seen wearing a mask below his chin when commanding his soldiers.

The instructor was then told to mask up by a stranger at Pasir Ris MRT. However, the stranger was met with resistance and was allegedly scolded by the instructor.

Netizens who saw the Facebook post criticised the instructor’s behaviour and called for action against him.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) for comment.

SAF instructor told to wear a mask properly

According to the post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the SAF instructor was commanding a platoon of soldiers near Pasir Ris MRT on Monday (26 Jul).

The SAF instructor was alleged to have been speaking to his platoon for around 30 minutes with a drink in hand and without a mask over his face.

The stranger watching the exchange approached the instructor’s colleague and asked if the instructor could wear his mask as he was setting a bad example for the younger soldiers.

Overhearing this, the instructor approached the man and purportedly asked, “Who are you?”

The instructor then said if the man was not satisfied, he’d wear the mask and show him.

Seeking to de-escalate the situation, the man was about to leave. But not before hearing the instructor allegedly using an expletive involving the man’s mother.

Netizens criticise SAF instructor’s actions

Netizens have reacted strongly towards the incident. Many criticised the instructor’s actions and conduct in front of his platoon of soldiers.

Another user was disappointed to see that someone in a position of authority in SAF setting a poor example for their soldiers.

Hopefully, MINDEF takes action

No matter the circumstance, reacting to a gentle reminder in such a manner shouldn’t be normalised, especially when Singapore is undergoing a spate of Covid-19 cases.

Hopefully, MINDEF will pay special attention to this case and take the correct course of action.

It remains imperative that we continue to mask up in public.

