Sam Goi reveals exact dates of dinners with Su Haijin & politicians, says they complied with Covid-19 rules

Singapore tycoon Sam Goi has shed more light on the controversial dinners he organised that were attended by money launderer Su Haijin and a few Cabinet ministers.

In a statement on Friday (9 May) reported by The Straits Times (ST), he revealed the exact dates of each dinner.

Sam Goi has checked his records on Su Haijin dinners

Mr Goi had previously told Bloomberg that the dinners took place “around 2020”.

On Friday, he said that he had checked his records and wanted to provide further information on the photos, which went viral after being posted on Instagram by former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo.

They showed Su separately with NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Dinners with Su complied with applicable safe management measures: Sam Goi

The dinner with Mr Chee was held on 19 Nov 2020, he said. This was when Singapore was in Phase 2 of the reopening after the ‘Circuit Breaker’, in which social gatherings of up to five people could resume.

The dinner with Mr Ng was held on 1 May 2021. This was during Phase 3, where social gatherings of up to eight people were allowed.

The dinner with Mr Ong was held on 10 May 2022. This was after the DORSCON level was lowered to Yellow and limits on group sizes were lifted.

Mr Goi said the group size during each of the dinners “was in full compliance with the applicable Covid safe management measures at the material time”.

Ministers & Ng say they had no further interactions with Su

Mr Goi, who owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing and is known as the “Popiah King”, had previously said the meals were “all for friends” and that he paid for them.

He also claimed that he hadn’t kept in touch with Su, whom police arrested in 2023, and urged the public to “let it drop”.

On 6 May, the press secretaries for Mr Ong and Mr Chee issued a joint statement saying that they do not know Su personally and have had no dealings with him before or since these occasions.

Mr Ng responded on the same day, saying in his statement that he met Su at an engagement as part of his work in NTUC, adding:

I learnt later about the police investigations and subsequent criminal charges against Su. Thereafter, I had no further interactions with him.

He also said it is part of his work as NTUC chief to engage with different companies and private-sector leaders.

Mr Ng, who won a narrow contest for Jalan Kayu SMC at the 2025 General Election, has requested Prime Minister Lawrence Wong not to assign him any government positions.

Former minister Lim Swee Say, who was pictured standing in-between Sun and Mr Goi in the photo that also included Mr Ong, told Channel NewsAsia that the dinner was a “social gathering among old friends”.

Mr Lim, who also used to be NTUC chief, reportedly said Su was the only person he did not recognise at the event. He had no contact with him afterwards, he added.

