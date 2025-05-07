S’porean businessman Sam Goi says he organised & paid for dinners with politicians & Su Haijin

Singaporean businessman Sam Goi organised dinners with Ministers & Su Haijin, says to ‘let it drop’

Singaporean businessman Sam Goi stated that he organised the dinners that involved both Singaporean Ministers and convicted money launderer Su Haijin.

The photos, released by former Reform Party (RP) chairman Charles Yeo, showed Su with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Another one also included Su sitting with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

Mr Ong & Mr Chee’s press secretaries released a joint statement stating that the Ministers attended the dinners at the invitation of a friend.

‘Popiah King’ Sam Goi says meals were for friends

Singaporean businessman Sam Goi told Bloomberg News that he was the one who organised the dinners.

Mr Goi owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing and is known as “Popiah King” due to the company’s spring roll pastries.

He stated that the meals were “all for friends” and that he paid for them.

They supposedly took place around 2020, prior to the implementation of stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Goi could be seen in the group photos, including Mr Ong, Mr Chee, and Su.

He claimed that he hadn’t kept in touch with the convicted money launderer, whom police arrested in 2023.

“It all happened a long time ago,” Mr Goi said of the dinners. “Let it drop.”

However, a recent Instagram story post by Charles Yeo on 7 May asserted that Sam Goi was “lying”, saying that the meeting happened not before the Covid-19 pandemic but in 2021.

Moreover, Mr Yeo alleged that Mr Goi “wanted the investments” of Su’s “black money”.

Ministers & Ng Chee Meng deny dealings with Su

Both Mr Ong and Mr Chee stated that they do not know Su personally and have had no dealings with him before or since these occasions.

Mr Ng also responded later the same day, claiming he met Su at an engagement as part of his work in NTUC.

“I learnt later about the police investigations and subsequent criminal charges against Su. Thereafter, I had no further interactions with him.”

Mr Ng, who won a narrow GE2025 contest for Jalan Kayu SMC, has requested Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong not to assign him any government positions.

Also read: Ng Chee Meng addresses dinner photo with Su Haijin, apologises over MOE dialogue incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @toxicstatenarrativeinsg on Instagram and Instagram.