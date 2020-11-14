Satay Buffet At River Valley Every Friday From 6.30-10.30pm

Smoky, succulent meat dipped in savoury peanut sauce, satay is one of the dishes that’s almost impossible to hate.

Despite being pretty bite-sized, satays can be pretty expensive if we order them by the stick.

If you’ve always wondered how many sticks of satays you can fit in your tummy but at an inexpensive price, Satayboy, a stall at River Valley, has satay buffets for just $25 every Friday.

Satay buffet at River Valley has a huge selection of skewers

Located at Crane, a social space at River Valley, Satayboy’s all-you-can-eat buffet lets you enjoy a myriad of satays in a single seating.

Though the selection of satays varies every buffet session, here are some you can look forward to:

Beef

Chicken

Chicken Skin

Liver

Mushroom

Tripe

Vegetarian

A satay meal wouldn’t be complete without the side dishes, so you’ll be happy to hear that gravy, ketupat, cucumber, onions are provided as well.

If photos are anything to go by, the satays appear well-marinated with a nice char.

Apart from satays, Satayboy also serves otah as well as satay bentos for those who are too lazy to eat from the stick.

Folks from Satayboy assure drivers that there are “lots of parking lots” near the stall, so you don’t have to drive around in circles in search of that coveted slot.

Every Friday, from 6.30-10.30pm

According to its Instagram page, satay buffets are held every Friday from 6.30-10.30pm.

However, the buffets will take place on 19th and 26th for the month of November.

The satay buffet costs $25 per adult and $15 for children aged 4-10.

Those interested are advised to send them a DM via Instagram or WhatsApp them at 8862 9100 to secure slots.

Here are more deets on its location:

Satayboy (Satay Buffet)

Address: 46 Kim Yam Road Singapore 23931

Opening hours: 6.30-10.30pm

Nearest MRT: Fort Canning

Buffet + satay = something every Singaporean loves

Buffets and satay are 2 things that Singaporeans love, so we have no doubts that a combination of both turn out to be extremely popular.

