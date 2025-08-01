23 injured after Saudi amusement park ride snaps mid-air

4 seriously injured after Saudi amusement park ride snaps mid-swing on 31 July

At least 23 people were injured when an amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia broke mid-air and crashed to the ground on Thursday (31 July), according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV.

The shocking incident happened at Green Mountain Park in Taif, a popular mountain resort city in western Saudi Arabia.

At least four victims were seriously injured due to the freak accident.

Ride snapped mid-rotation, slamming carousel to the ground

The ride, named “360 Big Pendulum”, was operating with passengers on board when it suddenly broke in half.

Video footage circulating online showed the entire circular ride structure detaching. The passenger-bearing carousel smashed into the other end of the pendulum before hitting the floor, while screams rang out.

Moments before the crash, a loud cracking sound was heard. An object appeared to fly out of the structure during the fall.

Eyewitnesses claimed the ride’s pole “recoiled at high speed” and was reported to have struck people standing nearby.

Theme park shut down, authorities launch investigation

The amusement park has been shut down as investigations are ongoing.

Victims received first aid before being rushed to the hospital, reported The Sun.

Photos and clips online show the area around the shattered ride cordoned off, with emergency responders at the scene.

Coincides with recent Ferris wheel scare in Brazil

Just a few days earlier, a woman was seen dangling from a 100-foot Ferris wheel, screaming for help at a carnival in Mandirituba, Brazil.

The woman had reportedly opened the cabin’s safety barrier and tried to get out, thinking the ride had ended. But just as she stepped forward, the ride lurched forward again, the Mirror reported.

Footage showed her screaming, “Help, I’m going to die! I’m going to fall!” as she dangled in the air for her life during a local carnival.

Onlookers watched in shock as the Ferris wheel went through an entire rotation before carrying the woman to the ground, news.com.au reported.

She was eventually brought down safely and did not suffer injuries.

