SBS Bus Runs Red Light In Sengkang & Crashes Into Car, 2 People Sustain Injuries

SBS Bus Crashes Into Car In Sengkang After Running Red Light

On Monday (4 Dec), an SBS Transit bus collided with a car at a junction along Punggol Road in Sengkang after the captain allegedly failed to conform to the red light.

As another car — whose dashcam captured the incident — drove across at a yellow light, the bus suddenly drove through the intersection in front of them.

The camcar managed to brake fast enough to barely avoid a collision but the bus ended up T-boning another car anyway.

The two occupants of the car received medical attention, with at least one, a child, being taken to the hospital.

SBS Transit bus hits car at Sengkang junction

According to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV, the incident took place at 12.43pm on 4 Dec, at the intersection of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street in Sengkang.

The video shared by SGRV showed the camcar crossing a junction at Punggol Road. At the time, the traffic light for their path was yellow.

However, an SBS Transit bus on Compassvale Street perpendicular to them happened to be approaching the same intersection, without any apparent signs of slowing down.

Seeing the oncoming bus, the driver of the camcar managed to brake in time, barely avoiding a collision.

But as the bus continued moving, it crashed into a black car approaching from the camcar’s right side, sending debris flying off the vehicle.

Pedestrians who were walking nearby stared at the scene of the accident, visibly stunned. The impact also left visible damage on the side of the black car.

Thankfully, the bus was seemingly moving slowly enough to avoid even worse damage.

2 car occupants injured in collision

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to the incident at around 12.45pm.

The SCDF stated that they sent a child to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. They further assessed a second person for minor injuries at the scene but that person declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Interestingly, an SBS Transit spokesperson told MS News that the black car’s driver and her passenger were sent to the hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson added that both have been discharged and that SBS Transit is in touch with them to render assistance.

“We apologise to affected commuters and road users for the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

SBS Transit is also currently assisting the police in their investigation.

Earlier this year, another bus accident occurred when a Tower Transit bus rear-ended a McDelivery rider.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.