Retired SBS Bus Transforms Into Sleek & Modern Classroom For Hands-On ITE Engineering Class

Decommissioned SBS Transit Bus Is Now A Classroom For ITE Students

Many of us would have lounged on the top deck of an SBS Transit double-decker bus on our way to the classroom on a sleepy Monday morning.

But what if the SBS Transit Bus was your classroom?

In partnership with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), SBS Transit has converted a decommissioned double-decker bus into a brand new Bus Engineering Lab, with the top deck a sleek classroom and the bottom deck altered to best showcase the various bus components.

This new classroom will provide a conducive, hands-on learning environment for the future technicians of Singapore.

Converted bus classroom was headed for the scrapyard

According to a press release by SBS Transit, the double-decker had been planned to be scrapped following 17 years of service.

Instead, they chose to revitalise the retired bus by transforming it into an ideal classroom.

The upper deck of the bus is a modern classroom with TV screens and tables fitted with power sockets.

The new desks take the place of now-removed seats and there is enough space for up to 20 students.

It even looks a little uncanny to those who have seen an actual upper deck hundreds of times in their daily commute.

SBS Transit has also modified the lower deck. Transparent windows display formerly-hidden compartments.

Unique bus classroom for both training experience and sustainability

In a Facebook post, SBS Transit announced it partnered with ITE to create an engaging learning environment for the technicians-in-training. Furthermore, the conversion found new uses for the retired buses.

SBS Transit further supplied a half-height door system, an air-conditioning system, and the Electronic Destination Signage (EDS). The EDS is the LED display at the front of the bus.

With these, students can actively learn and train in the maintenance of the various active bus systems.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of SBS Transit.