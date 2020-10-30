Double-Decker Electric Buses On S’pore Roads, Interiors Lit By Lights That Remind Us Of Zouk

Singapore is constantly making efforts to be a greener city. Commuters may have recently caught sight of new double-decker electric buses cruising our streets. Though it’s pretty cool that they are zero-emission vehicles, they also have some sublime interiors.

The cabins have Zouk-esque lights that might make you want to play some dance music on your commute.

Currently, 10 of these buses have been introduced, joining 15 other single-deck electric buses on Singapore’s roads.

Electric Bus’ interiors have futuristic lighting

In a Reddit post, a netizen shared images taken on the upper deck of one of the new Yutong E12DD models.

They said the new bus looked super futuristic with the neon lighting. Blue and purple shades can be seen diffused across the upper deck.

We can’t help but be reminded of Zouk’s interior, which also has groovy neon lights.

Another Reddit user shared some pictures taken on a commute in one of the double-decker electric buses servicing the bus 83 route.

The bus is run by Go-Ahead, and loops between Sengkang and Punggol Temporary Interchange.

The lights in the picture shine neon blue. From the looks of it, passengers can also look forward to the sublime lighting even on their day-rides.

Electric buses offer smoother and quieter rides

In a Facebook post, LTA says that 10 of the double-deck electric buses are being progressively added into a zero-emission bus fleet that already comprises 15 single-deck ones.

They are part of Singapore’s goal to have a 100% cleaner energy bus fleet by 2040.

Singapore has purchased a total of 60 electric buses earlier, so these vehicles may be a common sight in the near future.

On a single overnight charge, the double-decker model can travel around 200-300km. This is enough to drive Singapore’s 193 km coastline with some juice to spare.

Land Transport Guru says the double-decker electric buses are deployed for bus services 83, 118, 189 and 983. They are run by Tower Transit, Go-Ahead, and SBS Transit .

Mini-Zoukouts on your daily commutes

If you are lucky to catch a ride on one of these new electric buses, you may want to play some dance music on your earphones. With the neon lights overhead, your morning ride to work might very well feel like a rave session at your favourite nightclub.

Or if you prefer a chilled session, perhaps some Lo-Fi beats would be nice. Don’t get up and start breaking some moves though. After all, safety is key.

