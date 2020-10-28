Zouk Cinema Club Will Have Movie Screenings & Different Monthly Themes

With Singapore’s nightlife taking a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses that rely on it have also struggled to keep afloat. Some have come up with innovative ways to re-emerge during these trying times, an example being Zouk with their new cinema club.

Image courtesy of Zouk

While the establishment is an indoor cycling studio in the day, Zouk will undergo another transformation at night with their new cinema club.

Movie screenings will begin from this Friday (30 Oct) onwards.

Zouk offering drinks over a movie

Zouk says that the pop-up cinema hall will be set in the complex’s main room, where raves used to take place.

Guests’ theatrical experiences will be accompanied by dramatic, state-of-the-art lighting and a high fidelity sound system.

Image courtesy of Zouk

There’ll be a variety of drinks available to sip while enjoying the movies.

They include:

Zouk’s Signature Long Island Tea spirit

house pour spirit jugs

The above will be available on Wednesdays.

On Thursdays to Saturdays, the drinks will get fancier, with viewers able to take their pick from the following:

Moët and Chandon champagne

Belvedere

Belvedere is only available to those in groups of 3-5 pax.

Image courtesy of Zouk

On top of this, guests can enjoy snacks like Garrett Popcorn.

Zouk Cinema Club to have monthly themes

Zouk says that the decorations will change to suit monthly themes, with ‘For The Love of Music’ being their Oct/Nov theme.

The velvet décor is themed to the likeness of the Moulin Rouge, an 1800s Paris cabaret.

Image courtesy of Zouk

While guests are encouraged to have fun, one must remember to practise social distancing and follow Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

Screenings will begin this Friday (30 Oct), with one movie per night, 4 days a week.

Their doors open from 6-10.30pm, Wed to Sat.

Image courtesy of Zouk

If you are interested to jio your friends to drinks over a movie, you can make an email reservation here.

According to CNA Lifestyle, they’re screening The Sixth Sense and The Nightmare Before Christmas this week, both popular Halloween classics.

Changing with the times

It makes sense that Zouk is choosing to use of their renowned sound system for movie screenings.

Furthermore, the promise of monthly themes could offer a unique experience for movie-goers.

Source

At the same time, Zouk’s efforts is proof that businesses are adapting to follow the SMMs put in place to ensure our wellbeing.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Zouk Cinema club, you can do so here.

Featured image adapted from Zouk.