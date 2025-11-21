SBS Transit staff shouts at elderly man boarding bus at JB checkpoint, will be disciplined

Staff stopped elderly man from jumping queue, SBS Transit says

An SBS Transit staff was seen shouting loudly at an elderly man boarding a bus at the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint, according to a video posted in a Facebook group for border crossers.

He will be disciplined over the matter, said the transport operator.

SBS Transit staff points & shouts at elderly man

In the clip, posted on Thursday (20 Nov), the man wearing an SBS Transit uniform points and shouts aggressively at the elderly man.

He appears to use an expletive, telling the senior to “go back!”.

Despite this, the elderly man steps into the bus via the back door, prompting the SBS staff to shout at him again.

He then appears to touch the elderly man’s left elbow, resulting in the senior backing into the door.

The clip ends just as the SBS staff can be heard shouting, “Back! Back!”

Despite the rough treatment, the netizen who posted it approved of the SBS staff’s actions and slammed the elderly man for cutting the queue.

Passenger refused to comply with instructions: SBS

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said its traffic inspector (TI) had stopped the passenger from jumping the queue to board a Service 170 bus.

This was to “maintain orderly boarding for passenger safety”, but the passenger refused to comply with the repeated instructions of the TI and bus captain.

However, she noted:

Our TI could have managed the situation more calmly and professionally.

Thus, SBS is taking disciplinary action against him to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Mrs Wu encouraged passengers to be gracious and considerate, including taking turns to board buses in an orderly manner

This will help ensure a safer and more pleasant journey for everyone, she added.

Also read: Passengers upset after SBS Transit captain stops bus for 40 minutes to help elderly man

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cyan Yen via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.