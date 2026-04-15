500-ton counterweight crashes in Japan shipyard, scaffolding collapse kills 3 workers

Three dead and one missing after scaffolding structure collapses in Japan

A workplace accident at a steel facility in Japan has left three workers dead and one missing after scaffolding collapsed during a crane dismantling operation.

The incident occurred at the JFE Steel East Japan Works in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday (7 April).

According to reports, a 500-ton counterweight — used to balance a crane — fell from height while workers were dismantling the structure.

Scaffolding collapses after impact

The falling counterweight struck nearby scaffolding measuring about 40 metres in height, causing it to collapse almost instantly.

It also pierced through steel floor plates before plunging into the sea below.

At the time, five male workers — aged in their 20s and 40s — were working at height when the structure gave way.

Three dead, one still missing

All five workers were thrown from a height equivalent to nearly 12 storeys.

Three were later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

One worker remains missing and is believed to have fallen into the sea, while the sole survivor is currently receiving medical treatment. His condition has not been disclosed.

Rescue efforts ongoing, probe underway

At the time of the accident, strong wind and high wave warnings were in effect for Kawasaki City.

Police are investigating the incident, suspecting professional negligence leading to death and injury.

Search-and-rescue operations, including diving efforts, are ongoing as of Wednesday (8 April).

JFE Steel commissioned the dismantling project, which was being carried out by Toa Corporation.

The site is part of a major industrial hub focused on steel plate production and the energy sectors.

Also read: 2 killed in another crane collapse in Thailand, a day after accident that left 32 dead

