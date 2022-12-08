Scammers Using Google Forms With SPF Insignia To Trick Victims, S’poreans Urged To Be Aware

New Type Of Scam Involves Sending Victims Google Forms With SPF Insignia

In recent times, scammers have resorted to various schemes to trick victims. These range from phishing for personal information using e-commerce sites to even posing as officers from the authorities.

A new scam has emerged, involving the use of Google Forms containing the Singapore Police Force insignia.

Given the deceiving nature of the scam, members of the public are advised to be vigilant to avoid falling for such schemes.

SPF warns of scam involving Google Forms with SPF insignia

Citing an SPF advisory issued on Wednesday (7 Dec), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports a new phishing scam going around that tricks victims into filling out a Google Form bearing the SPF insignia.

It typically starts with the victim receiving an unsolicited email asking them to claim a gift voucher.

The embedded URL will direct them to a webpage where they must enter their credit or debit card information, security code, and one-time password.

Using these details, the scammer will make a fraudulent card transaction.

Will pose as bank staff following up on transaction

After making the transaction, the scammers will contact the victim. They will introduce themselves as bank staff following up on the recent “fraudulent transaction”, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Victims will then be directed to a Google Form containing the SPF insignia and a fake police case number.

As they fill in their particulars, victims might think they’re lodging a police report.

Subsequently, the scammers will continue posing as bank staff and target the victims for other scams, having gained their trust.

SPF stated that they might even convince victims to download a malicious software application, allowing them to take control of their computers.

As such, they reminded members of the public to refrain from clicking on dubious URL links from unofficial sources.

They added that they would also not ask members of the public to provide information on scams or lodge reports through Google Forms.

Featured image adapted from Kelli McClintock on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.