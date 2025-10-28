S’pore woman recalls ‘horrifying’ abortion video shown during secondary school ‘sex ed’ class, others say they watched it too

Woman from Singapore recalls watching disturbing abortion video in sexuality education class

A Singaporean woman recently took to the AskSingapore Subreddit to share a chilling memory from her secondary school days.

She recalled watching a “horrifying” abortion video during a sexuality education (sex ed) class in Secondary 4.

Many netizens subsequently flocked to the comments section to share similar experiences watching the video.

Watched creepy abortion video during sex ed class

In her post, the Redditor recounted her form teacher, who was also her biology teacher, playing a video titled ‘The Silent Scream’ about four years ago.

According to the original poster (OP), the “old-fashioned” video depicted a foetus being dismembered during an abortion procedure.

Although there was no blood shown, the OP described the video as “really creepy”.

The OP also shared that the video portrayed the foetus getting “ripped apart by metal instruments” before its mouth formed an “O shape” as if screaming.

“My friends were really freaked out and one started crying,” she wrote. She added that the class was also left unsure of what the takeaway was supposed to be.

OP claimed sex education was ‘abstinence-focused’

The OP also shared that her school was a “well-known girls’ school.”

She shared that the graphic depiction of the foetus being dismembered was deeply unsettling. However, the video likely achieved its goal of discouraging students from considering abortion.

The Redditor said the overall sex education curriculum at the time was “very abstinence-focused” and didn’t seem to cover topics like contraception or safe sex.

She also shared her experience on the SGExams Subreddit, where “a fair number of students” reported having watched the same video.

This led the OP to think that the video could have been part of a recommended sex ed curriculum years ago.

Following her post, several netizens chimed in to say they had seen the same video during their sex ed classes, suggesting it may have been more common than she thought.

Many netizens said they watched the same video

One netizen said they watched the video too, but their teacher told them beforehand that it was propaganda, and that they could leave or close their eyes if they felt uncomfortable.

Another commenter said they watched the video about 25 years ago, and remembered feeling traumatised by it.

This Redditor recalled watching the video in the school hall with the entire cohort and said they ended up crying because of it.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Education (MOE) for more information.

Also read: Man in S’pore found guilty for letting young daughter touch his genitals for ‘educational’ reasons

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels on Canva & Amazon.com for illustration purposes only.