4 SCDF officers sent to hospital after accident involving fire engine, lorry & prime mover in Sungei Kadut

SCDF was attending to fire incident in Sungei Kadut when accident occurred

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine was involved in an accident with a lorry prime mover in Sungei Kadut on Thursday (23 Jan).

It resulted in four SCDF officers being sent to the hospital.

SCDF vehicles seen lined up at the side of the road

Footage posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, taken from a passing vehicle at 2.06pm, showed at least three fire engines and two ambulances lined up at the side of the road.

Many SCDF personnel were also at the scene.

The front of one fire engine was observed to be smashed into the front of a gold-coloured prime mover.

About half of the road had been cordoned off.

Sungei Kadut accident involved SCDF vehicle, lorry & prime mover: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 1.45pm on 23 Jan.

It took place along Sungei Kadut Street 1, and involved an SCDF vehicle, a lorry and a prime mover.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF officer extricated from fire engine after Sungei Kadut accident

SCDF told MS News that its fire engine was carrying a four-person crew and attending to a fire incident in the area.

However, the fire turned out to be a false alarm, it said.

While it was returning to Sungei Kadut fire post, it was involved in the accident.

As a result, an SCDF officer who was seated in the front cabin of the fire engine had to be released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

SCDF officers sent to hospital while conscious & alert

The SCDF officer who had to be extricated was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, together with another SCDF officer.

Two more SCDF officers were conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

All four of them were “conscious and alert” when conveyed. They have been warded for observation.

SPF said the four men are aged between 21 and 28.

