SCDF Firefighters Don New Suits With Improved Flame Protection & Abrasion Resistance For Safety

SCDF Firefighters Don New Firefighting Suits From 1 Feb

From today (1 Feb), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has started rolling out brand-new uniforms for their firefighters.

Debuting the new gear in a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that the new fire suits come in a primarily khaki-based colour, with orange and black highlights.

Aesthetic changes aside, the new uniform also boasts new and improved features to allow firefighters to function even better at their jobs.

These include the likes of improved flame protection as well as increased abrasion resistance.

New suits feature a khaki colour, with black & orange highlights

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (1 Feb), the SCDF shared details of the new uniform, along with photos of personnel donning them.

According to the post, firefights will start donning the new Firefighting Protectice Suit (FFPS) when responding to emergency calls.

The new FFPS features:

Better protection from extreme heat

Better protection from environmental conditions

Increased visibility in low light conditions

Upgraded fit to provide a larger range of motion

Lightweight and stretchable outer shell

Breathable fabric layers that reduce heat stress

Improved flame protection

Higher abrasion resistance

Accompanying photos show firefighters wearing the new FFPS looking dapper while standing at attention.

The picture below shows the difference between the old uniform on the right and the new one on the left.

The SCDF plans to progressively roll out the new suits to fire stations across Singapore, so not all firefighters may be sporting them right away.

But the next time you do see an SCDF personnel on duty, try to see if you can identify their new FFPS.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.