11 people including students killed after school bus crashes into people

A tragic accident has led to multiple deaths and severe injuries after a school bus careened and ploughed into a group of people standing by the road.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the incident occurred at around 7.27am on Tuesday (3 Sept) in Tai’an City, Shandong province, China.

A school bus, which was transporting students, suddenly lost control at a T-junction and collided into more than 20 parents and students who were by the roadside outside a middle school.

Dongping County immediately launched a rescue operation and onsite treatment on the affected individuals, reported Xinhua News Agency.

According to a report from the Dongping County Public Security Bureau, the accident resulted in 11 deaths, including six parents and five students. One victim is in critical condition, while 12 others are in stable condition.

The driver responsible for the accident has been taken into custody by the police, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The vehicle involved in the accident was marked with the name “Dongping County Dongyuan Public Transport Co. Ltd.” and has a capacity of 52 passengers.

Photos of crash & injuries circulate on social media

Several photos and videos of the accident began circulating on social media following the incident.

A video uploaded by X user @BigStrong1122 showed many victims lying still on the ground covered in blood. Some were still trapped under the bus.

Cries and screams could be heard as people gathered to check on the injured. Some were seen cradling victims as they sobbed into a phone and asked for help.

The user also said they observed ambulances making multiple trips to the hospital and back. Meanwhile, a tree at the school has fallen due to the impact.

Also read: 7-year-old girl dies after getting hit by van while waiting for school bus in Sengkang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @BigStrong1122 on X.