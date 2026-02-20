New Zealand school identifies literal cat burglar behind year of missing shoes, towels & undies

New Zealand school catches literal cat burglar on camera after year of missing undies

After a year of mysteriously misplaced shoes, underwear, and towels, a primary school in New Zealand has finally identified its elusive cat burglar — which turned out to be a literal feline.

On 11 Feb, Apanui School in Whakatāne shared security footage revealing a small black cat dragging what appeared to be a towel across the school grounds.

“We’d appreciate help identifying this thief? He is a recidivist offender, we have finally managed to catch him on camera,” the caption read.

The light-hearted post quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 130,000 views and thousands of reactions.

A year of feline mischief

In an interview with Stuff, the school principal recounted how the mysterious disappearances had puzzled staff for months.

As temperatures warmed and the school pool reopened, items such as single shoes, towels, and swimming goggles would regularly be found scattered along the footpath leading to the pool.

Over time, the crafty cat appeared to refine its technique, eventually managing to haul its finds over the school fence.

Cat’s owners ‘pretty embarrassed’ by pet’s antics

The cat’s owners later came forward and acknowledged that their pet was responsible.

According to the principal, they were “pretty embarrassed” by the situation, though their identities were kept private.

While the incident has amused many, the principal said it also served as a timely reminder for students to keep their belongings packed away properly, lest they fall victim to a four-legged thief once again.

Featured image adapted from Apanui School on Facebook and via Stuff.