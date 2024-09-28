School in Thailand under investigation for frying sausage wrapped in plastic

School in Thailand investigated after kids served fried sausage with plastic wrap still on

A school in Thailand is under investigation after kids were served fried sausage with plastic wrapping.

On Thursday (26 Sept), a Facebook group in Thailand shared photos apparently showing a meal from a local school. The photos show several pieces of fried sausage — with plastic wrapping — on a food tray.

School forgets to take off plastic casing for sausages before cooking

The post explained that students were served sausages with stir-fried vegetables. However, some students also received sausages that still had plastic wrapping on them.

In a follow-up post, the page alleged that the school sent photos of the meal to the student council and a foundation overseeing the school.

However, the photos showed generous portions of food and sausages without the aforementioned plastic — a stark contrast to what the student allegedly received.

Furthermore, additional photos surfaced showing students allegedly being served stir-fry noodles with undercooked pork.

School under investigation

The post drew the ire of Thai netizens, which eventually prompted an investigation by the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC).

According to Khaosod, the school clarified their food selection and preparation process.

When the school ordered sausages, they reportedly received ones in plastic casing and natural casing.

The school believes that the confusion was caused by the mixed orders, as well as the fact that the cook prepared the meals early in the morning.

However, the school admitted that the undercooked pork was a result of the cook’s carelessness.

Also read: 37 suffer food poisoning at St Luke’s ElderCare centres in May 2023, caterer fined S$2,100

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ปฏิบัติการหมาเฝ้าบ้าน on Facebook and ปฏิบัติการหมาเฝ้าบ้าน on Facebook.