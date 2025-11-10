11 people arrested in Thailand for luring schoolgirls into sex services under guise of modelling agency

11 arrested in Bangkok for allegedly procuring schoolgirls for sex services offered in private chat groups

Thai authorities have apprehended 11 people, mostly women, for their alleged role in luring schoolgirls into engaging in sex services after pretending to be part of a modelling business.

Sexual services with victims offered via private LINE groups

According to Major General Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, the suspects were detained at several locations on Sunday (2 Oct) after police found private LINE groups where offers were made for sexual services involving high school students, reports Bangkok Post.

In the groups, officers found detailed information about the schoolgirls, including their names, body types, schools, and photographs in school uniforms.

It was said that joining the groups requires a fee, ranging from 1,500 to 20,000 baht (S$60-S$800).

“Most of the girls are studying in high school in the Greater Bangkok area and are aged between 16 and 17,” Mr Withaya said.

Girls persuaded to provide sex services after applying for modelling jobs

The girls shared that they had seen positions for PR staff or product presenters advertised online by a modelling agency.

Not knowing that this was a fake front, they initially applied for these positions.

However, they were later persuaded to provide sexual services to clients who were members of the chat groups.

For each encounter, the cost ranges from 20,000 to 30,000 baht (S$800-S$1,200), and the girls are paid roughly 10,000 baht (S$400) each.

9 students rescued by authorities during operation

Two key suspects, 49-year-old Weerapol and 28-year-old Natrika, confessed to the crime.

The other suspects, primarily women aged 19 to 42, admitted to acting as procurers but denied knowing the exact ages of the schoolgirls.

During the raid operation on Sunday, police rescued nine schoolgirls, who have been designated as victims under anti-trafficking laws.

Also read: Mother in M’sia reports 15-year-old daughter to police for allegedly offering sexual services on Telegram



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daily News.