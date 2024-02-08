Mark Lee Praised For Putting Money On Colleagues’ Plates As They Scoop Cash Blindfolded

Singapore DJs & Actors Scoop Cash Onto Plates While Blindfolded As Part Of CNY Game

It’s the season of Chinese New Year (CNY), which means many of us might be gearing up for multiple rounds of mahjong or ban luck.

If you’re seeking a game that’s a little more unconventional (and a lot more entertaining), perhaps you can take inspiration from these local DJs and actors.

To promote Jack Neo’s film ‘Money No Enough 3’, they used spatulas to scoop cash onto plates while blindfolded — with varying degrees of success.

Singapore DJs & actors scoop cash blindfolded

In a video uploaded to the Mediacorp LOVE 972 Facebook page on Tuesday (6 Feb), DJs Mark Lee and Marcus Chin, along with actors Xiang Yun and Henry Thia, are shown participating in the game with great enthusiasm.

Lee goes first by blindfolding himself with a mask before attempting to scoop cash onto a metal plate using a spatula.

He manages to get quite a bit on his first try, although his second attempt isn’t as successful.

Regardless, Xiang Yun and Thia continue to cheer him on, encouraging his valiant efforts.

His third and fourth tries, though, are by far the most fruitful, with the money collected adding up to S$50.

It’s Chin’s turn next and he, too, manages to gather quite a bit of cash onto his plate — along with two disposable masks.

Despite his small windfall, Lee decides that Thia deserves a bit more and places a few extra notes into his plate.

Needless to say, it’s quite the loot to welcome the new year with.

Mark Lee helps Henry Thia out with scooping cash

The video then cuts to a blindfolded Xiang Yun as she attempts to scoop wads of cash onto the plate.

Thia, ever the supportive co-star, cheers her on even though her attempts aren’t all that successful.

Unfortunately, the veteran star ultimately ends up with just a few banknotes on her plate.

This doesn’t seem to diminish her spirit in any way as she shoots a blinding smile at the camera.

Thia’s first attempt to scoop the cash onto the plate initially appears similarly fruitless, with barely any banknotes making it in.

However, he seems to get the hang of the game soon after, managing to scoop piles of cash onto the plate with successive tries.

Like what he did with Chin, Lee quietly steps in to collect a wad of cash before quickly placing it onto Thia’s plate.

The video then ends with the DJs and actors wishing their viewers a happy CNY.

Netizens praise hilarious video

The video was a hit with Facebook users, garnering over 600,000 views and 10,000 reactions at the time of this writing.

Many were thoroughly amused by the hilarious antics of the actors and DJs while playing the game.

A few netizens praised the group for the positive energy they brought to the game.

Of course, plenty of folks also lauded Lee for helping Chin and Thia with the game.

After all, not all of us would be as generous, although we can’t help but wonder why he didn’t extend the same assistance to Xiang Yun.

In any case, it was nice to see them having fun.

Also read: S’pore Families Play Blindfolded Money Scooping Game For CNY, Hilarious Fails Trend On TikTok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp LOVE 972 on Facebook.