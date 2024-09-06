4 passengers & 3 cabin crew injured on Scoot flight to Guangzhou due to turbulence

Scoot flight TR100 reportedly encountered turbulence upon approaching Guangzhou

In an increasingly common case of a flight blighted by turbulence this year, a Scoot flight encountered turbulence upon approaching Guangzhou.

It reportedly caused four passengers and three crew members to sustain injuries.

Scoot flight drops ground speed suddenly within a minute

The incident took place on TR100 from Singapore to Guangzhou on Friday (6 Sept), reported 8world News.

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from Singapore at 5.46am.

However, en route to Guangzhou the ground speed suddenly dropped to 262 knots, from 506 knots, within a minute at about 7.37am. The altitude also dropped by 25 feet.

The flight landed safely as scheduled at 9.13am.

Photos show some injuries had occurred

However, there had apparently been some injuries sustained on board.

A photo provided to 8world by a reader showed a passenger being carried on a stretcher.

Another photo showed two crew members, a man and a woman, being pushed on wheelchairs while others stood nearby with luggage.

Scoot flight encountered turbulence while approaching Guangzhou

In response to queries from 8world, Scoot said TR100 encountered turbulence when approaching Guangzhou, but landed smoothly.

They confirmed that four passengers and three crew members had been injured.

They received medical assistance immediately after arriving in the Chinese city, Scoot added.

As of 8.30pm, one passenger remained in hospital for further observation.

As its top priority is to ensure the safety of their passengers and crew members, the airline promised to provide all necessary support and assistance to them.

Also read: Korean Air flight drops & shakes violently after encountering turbulence, meals scatter on floor

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rozy Muhammad on Facebook and 8world News.