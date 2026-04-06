Teenager shouts & scratches officer’s hand at Airport Police Division, jailed for 6 weeks

18-year-old Chinese national shouts at airport police, scratches officer while being restrained

An 18-year-old teenager became aggressive and started shouting at the Airport Police Division (APD), which culminated in him scratching a police officer’s hand.

He was eventually jailed for six weeks, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (6 April).

Teenager becomes aggressive after reporting passport & wallet stolen

Chinese national Fan Guangyao arrived at the report lodging counter of the APD at about 11.30pm on 11 Feb, SPF said.

When he reported that he had lost his passport and wallet at Changi Airport, the officers advised him to approach the Chinese Embassy to replace his passport.

However, Fan began shouting at them and refused to calm down despite repeated requests.

Teenager scratches airport police officer after multiple attempts to calm him down

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, a police officer placed his hand on Fan’s shoulder and asked him to calm down.

However, he slammed his hand on the table and continued shouting.

The officer attempted to calm him down a second time with a shoulder tap, but the teenager pushed his hand away and continued shouting.

A third attempt to calm him down with a hand on his shoulder was again brushed off.

As he remained uncooperative, officers attempted to restrain him, but he became violent and scratched an officer’s hand.

This caused the officer to sustain multiple superficial scratch wounds, SPF said.

He was eventually arrested.

Teenager jailed for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty

Fan was charged with one count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty under Section 353 of the Penal Code 1871.

On 1 April, he was sentenced to six weeks’ jail for this offence.

Two other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing purposes:

One count of disorderly behaviour under Section 20 of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906

One count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under Section 353 of the Penal Code 1871

SPF won’t tolerate aggressive behaviour towards public servants

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of aggressive behaviour towards public servants in any form.

Thus, it “will not tolerate” such behaviour and pledged to deal with offenders “sternly” in accordance with the law.

The police also reminded travellers to co-operate and comply with instructions from officers and airport staff.

Also read: Canadian man arrested for hurling vulgarities & scratching police officer at Changi Airport

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.