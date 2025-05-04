Tears & shock as SDP’s GE2025 watch party ends with all seats lost on polling night

From hope to heartbreak: SDP watch party ends in shock as all seats lost

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) went into the 2025 General Election with fiery speeches, daily rallies — even lunchtime ones — and a renewed sense of hope.

Their candidates included familiar faces like Dr Paul Tambyah in Bukit Panjang and Dr Chee Soon Juan in the newly formed Sembawang West SMC.

On the night of 3 May, spirits were high at the party’s watch party at MOE Evans Stadium. But by the early hours of the morning, every contested seat had slipped through their fingers.

Supporters left in stunned silence, some in tears — and as if on cue, the skies opened in a quiet downpour, sealing the heartbreak.

Supporters arrive early, optimistic and proud

The evening had started on a hopeful note. Volunteers in bright red shirts bustled about, setting up merchandise booths while children ran freely across the grass. Though the crowd wasn’t massive, it was tight-knit, and the mood was festive.

Janice Leong, a 34-year-old copywriter, was the first to arrive. “I’m here for Ariffin,” she smiled, referring to candidate Ariffin Sha. “He’s going to be president someday.”

She added that the SDP’s manifesto was the only one she fully resonated with. “I can find issues with other manifestos, but with SDP’s? I really can’t.”

Other long-time followers shared similar sentiments.

Darick Heng, a long-time Bukit Panjang resident, shared that he had supported Dr Tambyah and Dr Chee for over a decade. “SDP is more humble,” he said. “We need to balance the opposition percentage in Parliament so SDP can be the speaker for our voices.”

Kevin Wee, 30, known to over 65,000 TikTok followers as Radical Kindness, credited the party for shaping his values. “Dr Chee’s speeches gave me hope — about defining success, and leading with compassion.”

“In a time I was still figuring out my career path, Dr Chee’s speech gave me hope — about defining success, and prioritising compassion,” he said.

SDP ball games & hope: Sembawang West in focus

By 8.45pm, people continued to arrive. SDP’s iconic inflatable ball was set up — a regular feature at their rallies. It was a moment that brought back memories for many, as volunteers had tossed it around in previous campaigns to energise the crowd.

All eyes were on Sembawang West. There was cautious optimism that Dr Chee could edge out a win, or at least secure a strong showing as a potential Non-Constituency MP.

A shift in the air: Bukit Panjang blow hits hard

Then, at 11.07pm, the first blow landed. A sample count showed Dr Tambyah had only secured 38.59% in Bukit Panjang — a sharp drop from his 46.27% performance in 2020.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” he told reporters. “I never thought I had more than a 50.1% chance.”

He cited economic uncertainty and recession fears as major factors: “People are following the politics of fear instead of the politics of hope.”

Elsewhere, Ariffin Sha, whose Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC team secured only 27% in the sample count, had a message for young Singaporeans: “Keep fighting the good fight. Don’t give up your freedom.”

Waiting for Dr Chee: Recount and reality for SDP

At 11.37pm, Dr Tambyah addressed the crowd again. “Dr Chee told me to tell you he’ll be late — he’s requesting a recount.”

The mood had become visibly subdued. Even as hopes lingered for Sembawang West, conversations among supporters grew quiet.

At 12.57am, Dr Chee arrived, visibly shaken, even though his personal constituency had not been annunced.

“My jaw dropped,” he said, referring to the Bukit Panjang results and the sample counts of the other SDP constituencies, that had shown a clear loss.

“Go home,” he urged the crowd. “You know me — we press on.”

Final result & heartbreak: The rain begins

At 1.14am, the final result for Sembawang West came in. Dr Chee had polled 46.81%, falling short against the PAP’s 53.19%. It was SDP’s final — and most painful — blow of the night.

Dr Chee addressed the loss with a tinge of defiance.

“I can continue on, but who’s to stop Lawrence Wong from redrawing the boundary lines?”

Just ten minutes later, rain began to fall. The watch party that started with laughter, hope, and chants of “SDP!” ended under umbrellas, amid silence and tears.

