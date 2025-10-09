Man dies from head injuries after motorcycle pile-up on Second Link

53-year-old man dies after motorcycle pile-up on Second Link on 7 Oct

A man died from severe head injuries after a motorcycle pile-up along the Second Link.

The traffic accident reportedly happened on Tuesday (7 Oct) morning and involved six motorcycles.

Accident killed 1 rider & injured 5 others

According to The Star, the victim was riding along the left lane when he grazed two other motorcycles.

This caused the first three motorcycles to crash.

Another three motorcyclists coming from behind then crashed into the fallen bikes.

The 53-year-old man sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other motorcyclists were conveyed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru.

Bloodied man lie on road

Footage showing the aftermath of the accident was shared on the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page.

As the cameraperson drove past the site of the collision, two people could be seen lying on the road.

One of the riders, who was lying face down, had blood flowing from his head.

Malaysian authorities are investigating the incident under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.