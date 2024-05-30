Second PUB worker dies after inhaling toxic hydrogen sulphide gas

Second PUB sub-contractor dies after inhaling toxic gas

A second worker died on Tuesday night (28 May) after inhaling toxic gas at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks.

In a statement to MS News, national water agency PUB confirmed that the 24-year-old Malaysian employee succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to intensive care.

Another employee who was working with him died on the day of the incident.

Second worker died at around 10pm on 28 May

On 23 May, the three workers, who were employees of PUB’s contractor Stargroup Est, inhaled toxic hydrogen sulphide gas when they were draining sludge during routine tank cleaning.

They were immediately conveyed unconscious to hospital. One of them, a 40-year-old Indian national, subsequently passed away.

The other two workers, including the 24-year-old Malaysian, remained in intensive care.

While the Malaysian worker, who was employed under PUB’s contractor Stargroup Est according to Channel News Asia (CNA), “received all necessary medical treatment”, he died at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the remaining worker, a 39-year-old Malaysian, was discharged from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s ICU ward on Tuesday. At present, his condition is stable.

PUB assessing safety protocols as part of safety timeout

In light of the recent tragedy, PUB expressed its deepest condolences to the worker’s family and loved ones.

“Together with our contractor, we are doing everything possible to support his family during this difficult period,” the agency wrote.

PUB also said that it is cooperating fully with the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) investigations, while also conducting an internal safety investigation.

Moreover, as part of its safety timeout, PUB has been assessing its safety protocols.

In particular, it is reviewing “those pertaining to work in confined spaces where there is risk of exposure to toxic gases and chemicals”.

To ensure the safety of its staff, the importance of following protocols is also stressed.

“We have been progressively lifting the safety timeout at worksites and plants where we are satisfied that the necessary and appropriate measures are in place,” the agency added.

